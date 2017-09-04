Listen Live

Stolen Calgary Car Found In Barrie Carrying Drugs

Two People Arrested

By News

Barrie Police say a suspicious vehicle investigation this morning, led to two arrests and a drug seizure. It happened on Mary Street where officers responded to find a stolen vehicle that’s been traced back to Calgary. Inside the vehicle was quantities of crystal meth, marijuana and numerous credit cards and cell phones. Officers say two suspects fled into a nearby apartment but were arrested a short time later. They now have a 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old from Calgary in custody. Both are charged with numerous offences.

