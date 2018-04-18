Steven Spielberg to Direct DC Superhero Film for Blackhawk

Back in 2015 Steven Spielberg said Superhero movies will go “the way of the Western”. He’s obviously a western fan because he’s agreed to produce and possibly direct his first DC superhero movie for Blackhawk.

The comic was first introduced in 1941 and is about an international squadron of Nazi-fighting pilots led by a man named Blackhawk. This movie could be introducing us to villains like Killer Shark and King Condor.

The film will be written by Spielberg’s regular collaborator, David Koepp (who also wrote Jurassic Park, and War of the Worlds). No casting has been announced yet, and it’s likely production will be held back until Spielberg has completed his other projects, which include the fifth Indiana Jones film, and a remake of West Side Story.

(cover photo via Gage Skidmore flickr)