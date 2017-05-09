Listen Live

Steven Seagal Banned from Ukraine for Five Years

They've obviously seen 'Under Siege'

Steven Seagal is not welcome in the Ukraine for five years because he is a national security threat.

According to a Ukrainian security service letter published in a Ukrainian newspaper Seagal allegedly “committed socially dangerous actions…that contradict the interests of maintaining Ukraine’s security”.

The letter doesn’t specify what actions led to this five-year ban, there is speculation that Seagal’s close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin might be one of the reasons.

Several months ago, Putin presented Seagal with a Russian Passport in a formal ceremony.

(cover photo via Gage Skidmore flickr)

