Steven Seagal Banned from Ukraine for Five Years
They've obviously seen 'Under Siege'
Steven Seagal is not welcome in the Ukraine for five years because he is a national security threat.
According to a Ukrainian security service letter published in a Ukrainian newspaper Seagal allegedly “committed socially dangerous actions…that contradict the interests of maintaining Ukraine’s security”.
The letter doesn’t specify what actions led to this five-year ban, there is speculation that Seagal’s close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin might be one of the reasons.
Several months ago, Putin presented Seagal with a Russian Passport in a formal ceremony.