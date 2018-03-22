Sterling Silver Flags of The UN Collection Stolen From Barrie Home

A collection of sterling silver ingots representing the flags of the United Nations has been stolen from a Barrie home. Investigators say the theft took place sometime between last October and January, from a home on Silver Trail. The Franklin Mint collection was stored in a three-drawer wooden display that was also taken in the theft. Anyone with information about this theft should contact Barrie Police Detective Constable Butera at (705)725-7025 ext 2778, or via email at pbutera@barriepolice.ca. An anonymous tip can be provided through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or www.tipsubmit.com.