Steps For Life an Important Cause For One Local Mom

Raising Funds and Awareness Of Workplace Injury or Death

The forecast for this Saturday is ideal to take some Steps for Life. An annual fundraising effort supporting families of workplace tragedy, and it means something more for one of the event’s organizers, Johanna LeRoux.

Johanna will join a multitude in walking around Barrie’s waterfront Saturday morning.

She adds if you join in the fun, you won’t go home with empty hands… or bellies.

Online registration for the event has closed, but on-site registration starts at 10:00 at the Kwanas Club Pavilion near the Southshore Centre. Steps for Life is the flagship fundraiser for Threads of Life and more information on the family supports available can be found at www.threadsoflife.ca

