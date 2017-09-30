Step into history!

Historical re-enactors bring to life the daily activities of British soldiers, fur traders, and indigenous people living in Simcoe County during the War of 1812. Come march in the King’s army, learn about blacksmithing & traditional crafts, and listen to the cannons roar. Activities for kids (& kids of all ages!), including interactive display by Simcoe County Museum.

Admission is free. Artisan crafts will be available for sale.

No parking on-site. Free parking & shuttle run from the Grenfel Community Hall (1989 Sunnidale Rd) throughout the day.

Get all the details at http://fortwillow.nvca.on.ca/News.html

Fort Willow Conservation Area, Minesing

Sept 30, 2017

10am-4pm