Stayner, Victoria Harbour Schools To Expand

Pair of Schools To Benefit From Provincial Infrastructure Fund

By News

A pair of local schools is getting some elbow room, thanks to some finances from the province. Clearview Meadows Elementary School in Stayner is to receive an addition to allow for an additional 153 students to attend the public school, while St. Antoine Danel Catholic School in Victoria Harbour gets a portable. The additions come from a $255 million school infrastructure program from the Ontario government, that will finance 38 new capital projects across the province.

