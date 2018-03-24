Stay off Georgian Bay during ice breaking: Canadian Coast Guard
Spring ice breaking operations is set to get underway Saturday
A warning from the Canadian Coast Guard for residents of Midland when it comes to Georgian Bay. Spring ice breaking operations is set to get underway Saturday. The annual operation breaks up the ice in order to allow commercial vessels safe and efficient movement into and out of the harbour. It’s recommended that all recreational users of the ice stay off during ice breaking operations. The ice may move, creating a real danger for anyone on the ice.