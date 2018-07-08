Statement of defence filed by CTV News against Patrick Brown

The lawyers for CTV News, in the statement of defence, have denied Brown’s allegations that the network did wrong in reporting allegations of sexual misconduct made against the former leader of the Provincial Tories. Brown had said the network and several journalists involved in the story acted maliciously and irresponsibly in publishing what he calls “false accusations” against him, brought forward by two women. The lawyers say Brown isn’t entitled to $8 million in damages that he was asking for.