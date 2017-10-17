Listen Live

Starbucks Rumoured To Be Releasing the ZOMBIE FRAPPUCCINO

Brain freeeeeeeeeze.

Just in time for Halloween, I give you the Zombie Frappuccino! There are rumours that Starbucks will be unveiling this new scary drink soon and it’ll be available for a limited time from Oct. 26-31.

The barristas have let it leak on social media. It looks like it won’t be made with coffee but instead have a crème frappuccino base, green caramel apple-flavoured powder, pink powder, pink mocha drizzle, and pink ‘brains’ whipped cream.

It’s said to have 430 calories.

What do you think? Will it be as big as the unicorn frapp?

