Starbucks Rumoured To Be Releasing the ZOMBIE FRAPPUCCINO

Just in time for Halloween, I give you the Zombie Frappuccino! There are rumours that Starbucks will be unveiling this new scary drink soon and it’ll be available for a limited time from Oct. 26-31.

The barristas have let it leak on social media. It looks like it won’t be made with coffee but instead have a crème frappuccino base, green caramel apple-flavoured powder, pink powder, pink mocha drizzle, and pink ‘brains’ whipped cream.

It’s said to have 430 calories.

We are getting a new Halloween frappuccino at work #zombiefrappuccino and I’m scared because it’s colorful like the #unicornfrappuccino 😳 — Anthony Figueroa (@Anevfi0089) October 12, 2017

Like shoving Starbursts covered in Sour Patch Kids dust into your mouth? Starbucks’ #ZombieFrappuccino is for you. https://t.co/VC9scmH2mq — Joe Tamborello (@joetamborello) October 17, 2017

What do you think? Will it be as big as the unicorn frapp?

Main Image via Twitter / @letseatcakeblog