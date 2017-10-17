Starbucks Rumoured To Be Releasing the ZOMBIE FRAPPUCCINO
Brain freeeeeeeeeze.
Just in time for Halloween, I give you the Zombie Frappuccino! There are rumours that Starbucks will be unveiling this new scary drink soon and it’ll be available for a limited time from Oct. 26-31.
The barristas have let it leak on social media. It looks like it won’t be made with coffee but instead have a crème frappuccino base, green caramel apple-flavoured powder, pink powder, pink mocha drizzle, and pink ‘brains’ whipped cream.
It’s said to have 430 calories.
Because #Starbucks knows we’re all pretty much zombies in the morning before coffee anyway. #ZombieFrappuccino #HappyHalloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/v1wNZ1r6lQ
— Rebecca Swanner (@letseatcakeblog) October 16, 2017
We are getting a new Halloween frappuccino at work #zombiefrappuccino and I’m scared because it’s colorful like the #unicornfrappuccino 😳
— Anthony Figueroa (@Anevfi0089) October 12, 2017
Like shoving Starbursts covered in Sour Patch Kids dust into your mouth? Starbucks’ #ZombieFrappuccino is for you. https://t.co/VC9scmH2mq
— Joe Tamborello (@joetamborello) October 17, 2017
What do you think? Will it be as big as the unicorn frapp?
Main Image via Twitter / @letseatcakeblog