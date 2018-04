At 5pm your SSRR Rebel Padawan’s use their teachings to battle the Nippising Bombshell Bobbers.

Then at 7pm your SSRR Rebel Jedi’s will try to resist the force of Peterborough’s PARDy!

For your best experience; bring your own chair for trackside seating!

Fun for the whole family. Special guests from a long, long time ago and a galaxy far, far away…

Doors open at 4:30.

Tickets: $10 advance, $12 at the door

