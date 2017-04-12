Stanley Cup Quest Begins Tonight

The Stanley Cup. It’s the most difficult trophy to win in all of sport. After a grueling 82 game regular season, the teams that were good enough throughout the regular season to make the playoffs, start the process this week of trying to eliminate all of the others in hopes of eventually hoisting and kissing the famous cup that Lord Stanley first presented back at the turn of the last century to award hockey supremacy.

It’s a dream a lot of Canadian kids had growing up to one day lift the Stanley Cup in celebration after a hard fought NHL playoff series. Of course, not many of us had hockey skills that were good enough to take us to the NHL. In fact, many of the NHL players never even get the opportunity to lift the Stanley Cup through their entire careers. Others have won it multiple times.

During the playoffs, there are always stories that unfold. Suspense and drama that takes place during the various rounds. Who will be the hero? Who will be the goat? It all starts tonight with the first game in some of the series. The Leafs start their series tomorrow night against Washington, and if you are a fan of the game, ROCK 95 has a chance for you to win a backyard pool in our on-line hockey pool.

It’s free to sign up, and it’s easy to play. All you have to do is guess which teams will win in the various series for a chance to win points through the playoffs. The more points, the better your chances. For details and info, click here.