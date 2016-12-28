Listen Live

Standoff Ended

No Injuries Lone Occupant Taken To Hospital

By News

A man armed with a kitchen knife, who barricaded himself inside his apartment in Gravenhurst was talked down by Police. Early Wednesday afternoon Bracebridge OPP were called to the second floor apartment on Hotchkiss and John streets. The main floor was evacuated and Crisis Negotiations were started with the lone occupant. Police were assisted by the Rescue Unit, the Emergency Response Team and the K-9 Unit. The male was apprehended without incident after approximately 2 hours of negotiations. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

