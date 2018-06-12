St. Thomas Aquinas Committee Addresses Mental Wellness

June is a busy month for students at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School (STS) in Tottenham. Students are getting ready for summer while keeping in mind that exams are right around the corner. May is Mental Wellness month and a committee was created to address the issue in our own school. The committee used the “Can You Feel It” initiative based on the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board’s idea of creating a more mindful atmosphere at the school. Students celebrated different themed days from June 4 – 8, and the week wrapped up perfectly with a Carnival day planned by the Student Council.

Mental wellness week at STS encouraged positivity and happiness throughout the school. Students participated in events such as mindful colouring, a sugar awareness booth, and positive messages sent through text throughout their day. This experience was important and helped students realize that they are in a safe environment where self-care and self-love is important.

Maddie J. is the president of the mental wellness committee at STS. “As a Grade 12 studen,t I believe it is really important to spread the message of mental wellness throughout my school. I believe having a week dedicated to this cause was especially valuable during this stressful time with exams and the end of the semester just around the corner. During this time of yea,r it can be really easy for students to forget the importance of caring for themselves. The mental wellness committee used this week to remind students of healthy ways to take care of themselves and why it is so important. Hopefull,y this will encourage students to stay healthy and positive during exam season using the different tricks and tips highlighted throughout this week of self-care and love at STS.”

The different days planned were coined Fuel, Chill, Chat, and Play. Each day was promoted on the daily announcements and included an activity during the lunch break. Excitement about the activities grew as the week went on. On Friday, the scheduled ‘Play’ day, there was a planned carnival that student council hosted as a celebration and a way to say thank you to students for their participation in special events all year long. The Carnival has been very popular in the past and thanks to the dedication and hard work of student council, this year’s promises to be the same.