St. Thomas Aquinas Celebrates Catholic Education Week!

May 1-5 is Catholic Education Week, and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School (STS) in Tottenham is celebrating with several exciting activities in order to rejoice in the gift of Catholic Education.

On Monday the 1st, the Ontario Technical Skills Competition will begin. STS students will be participating in various trade and technology competitions from May 1st to 3rd. Also on Monday, Grade 12 English students will be engaging in an Reading Buddies activity with grade 1 and 2 students from Father FX O’Reilly, a Catholic elementary school in Tottenham.

On Tuesday the 2nd, an OYAP Women in Trades event will be taking place to inspire and connect young women who are interested in the trades. Female STS students will be attending this exciting conference in Toronto.

On Wednesday the 3rd, STS will be hosting a special Catholic Education Week Mass to reflect on the gift of an education entrenched in faith. Elementary school students from Monsignor Ronan Catholic School in Beeton will be joining for the mass.

On Thursday the 4th, there will be a board-wide secondary school civvies day in support of ShareLife, a Catholic charitable organization.

The week will conclude on May the 5th with students from the Vimy Ridge trip conducting a presentation where they will share their experiences with grade 8 students from local Catholic Elementary schools. After the presentation, the students will go to STS’s field to watch a “fly-over” and a simulated air battle between replicated Red Barron and Billy Bishop planes. The Great War Flying Museum will be putting on this event.