St. Pete’s Needs a New Football Coach

It’s a question of timing. St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School may not have a football team this year, as there isn’t a coach available for the team. St. Pete’s Principal, Heinrich Bebie, says a few potential coaches have fallen through due to availability issues, and is on the hunt for a new one for the upcoming season. He says knowledge of concussions would be invaluable to any interested coaching candidate.

This wouldn’t be something a 9-to-5er could take on however,

Anyone interested in the gig should contact Principal Bebie at (705)734-0168, ext. 224.