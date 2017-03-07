St. Peter’s Catholic SS Chasing Hockey Glory

The boy’s hockey team at St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School in Barrie, travelled to Midland on Wednesday, March 1st, in hopes of winning the AAA hockey championship game against St. Theresa’s Catholic Secondary School.

St. Peter’s organized a fan bus and students could pay to go and cheer on the senior boys. The team was very nervous and needed all the support it could get in order to beat St. Theresa’s.

It promised to be an intense game and there was definitely excitement in the air. Everyone was ready for an epic battle on the ice.

The clock started and the game began. Fans cheered and chanted, dressed up to show their incredible school spirit. Soon enough the score of the game was 2-1 for St. Peter’s and the pressure was on to keep the lead.

The boys finished the game with a score of 5-3, winning the CSASC Boys AAA Championship. They are headed to the GBSSA finals. Let’s go St. Peter’s!