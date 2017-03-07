Listen Live

St. Peter’s Catholic SS Chasing Hockey Glory

By Mykenzie Barrera, St. Peter's Catholic Secondary School

By News, Scribes

The boy’s hockey team at St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School in Barrie, travelled to Midland on Wednesday, March 1st, in hopes of winning the AAA hockey championship game against St. Theresa’s Catholic Secondary School.

St. Peter’s organized a fan bus and students could pay to go and cheer on the senior boys. The team was very nervous and needed all the support it could get in order to beat St. Theresa’s.

It promised to be an intense game and there was definitely excitement in the air. Everyone was ready for an epic battle on the ice.

The clock started and the game began. Fans cheered and chanted, dressed up to show their incredible school spirit. Soon enough the score of the game was 2-1 for St. Peter’s and the pressure was on to keep the lead.

The boys finished the game with a score of 5-3, winning the CSASC Boys AAA Championship. They are headed to the GBSSA finals. Let’s go St. Peter’s!

Related posts

Driver Flees As Stolen Car Strikes Springwater Tree

Canadian Taxpayers Federation Calling on PC Leader to Reconsider

PC Leader Wants Province To Stop Closing Schools For Now

Hammer Used in Newmarket Hold Up

Fourteen-Year OPP Veteran Charged With Drunk Driving

TD Tellers Open Up About Upselling At The Expense Of Customers

Dozens of Weapons Seized From Barrie Home

Snapshot Of Homelessness In Simcoe County

Business Customers Now Getting Hydro Disconnect Threats