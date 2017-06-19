St. John Ambulance Flag Raising and Proclamation

Monday June 19th, 2017

9:00 am

BARRIE CITY HALL, 70 Collier St, Barrie, ON L4M 4T5

Please join Mayor Lehman and several St. John Ambulance volunteers in raising our flag to celebrate St. John Week and the Barrie Simcoe Muskoka Branch’s 76th year of service to our community.

Barrie Simcoe Muskoka 2016 Highlights at a Glance

21,441 hours of volunteer service;

6 community service units working in the community;

2 Medical First Responder Units, 2 Therapy Dog Units, 1 Car Seat Unit, 1 Youth Unit;

154 patients assisted by a Medical First Responder;

2,709 clients visited by a therapy dog;

3,151 hours of service toward the development of youth;

131 parents/guardians educated on how to properly install a child’s car seat;

5,579 students trained in first aid, health and safety related courses;

Our mission is to enable Canadians to improve their health, safety and quality of life by providing training and community services (health and safety).

www.sja.ca Facebook/St.JohnAmbulanceBarrieSimcoeMuskoka