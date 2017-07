York Regional Police had a real cold-blooded problem to deal with today. The Police Service says two bins filled with two large snakes were found just outside a Newmarket business. Looks like someone abandoned two pythons, up to 8 feet each, on the curb in front of a reptile store in town. The OSPCA came around and the animals will now have a new home in Peterborough, while police try and suss out who left them there.