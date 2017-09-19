Springwater Recreation Master Plan Nears Completion

Springwater Township is putting the finishing touches to its Recreation Master Plan. Mayor Bill French says they’re trying to balance the needs of the community with those of urbanites moving into the area…

It doesn’t mean those needs won’t be met…eventually. French says Council and staff want to ensure the transformation doesn’t burden the taxpayer too much too soon. A public meeting is being held this morning (9:30 at the Township offices on Nursery Road).

Listen below for more on the Recreation Master Plan. Click here for the latest Springwater Update with Mayor French.