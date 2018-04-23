Springwater Firefighters Minimized Damage To Simcoe County Museum

A fire at the Simcoe County Museum did about $50,000 in damage, while Springwater Fire Services is being credited for minimizing the damage. The fire was reported around 2:00 Saturday afternoon, with 37 firefighters responding to the Highway 26 facility. Everyone had already evacuated safely before emergency crews got there, and thermal imaging was used to find the flames within the walls and ceiling of the building. The fire was knocked down within 40 minutes, while the cause has been listed as accidental due to ongoing construction activity at the museum.