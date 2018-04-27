Springwater Community Hub

The township of Springwater has a location for it’s new Community Hub.

Officials have confirmed the plan is to purchase a portion of the Hasty Tract (1132 Snow Valley Road) currently owned by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry… in turn the Ministry has agreed to sell 50 acres for the hub at the corner of Snow Valley Road and Highway 26/Bayfield Road.

The Hub will include the following…

Fire Station/Emergency Services Hub

Recreation Centre

Arena(s)

Library

Meeting and Activity Space

Springwater will work with MNRF to complete the Class Environmental Assessment process throughout the Spring and Summer. A Public Meeting will be held to review the results of the studies and invite public comment; If there are no concerns raised, Springwater hopes to purchase the lands in the Fall.