Spring Tonic Maple Syrup Festival
Saturday, April 7th & Sunday, April 8th
9 am -3 pm
A springtime tradition! Visit our sugar shack to learn how maple syrup is made, then enjoy a pancake breakfast with sausages and Simcoe County maple syrup. Enjoy wagon rides, live music, a Zoo-to-You show and more.
All-inclusive admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children 2 to 12, and free for infants. Cash only at the gate.
Hosted by the Rotary Club of Barrie and the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority
