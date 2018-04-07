Spring Tonic Maple Syrup Festival

Saturday, April 7th & Sunday, April 8th

9 am -3 pm

A springtime tradition! Visit our sugar shack to learn how maple syrup is made, then enjoy a pancake breakfast with sausages and Simcoe County maple syrup. Enjoy wagon rides, live music, a Zoo-to-You show and more.

All-inclusive admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children 2 to 12, and free for infants. Cash only at the gate.

Hosted by the Rotary Club of Barrie and the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority

For more information click HERE.