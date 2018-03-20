Listen Live

Spring…Finally

But don't get too excited just yet

By News

We flip from winter to spring just after noon today (12:15 pm), but David Phillips at Environment Canada tells says it will be a gradual migration…

Phillips says it will be early to mid-April before warm American air overtakes the cool Arctic air, noting we generally get 10 percent of our annual snowfall in March, often after the 20th.

Looking back at winter, Phillips says we had 46 days that were ‘colder than cold’ but 100 fewer centimetres of snow in and around Barrie (about 185 cm; 220 cm is the norm). Wasaga Beach was another story. Residents there were digging out of it every day for a long stretch.

Related posts

UPDATE: Two Year Old Girl Out Of Hospital After Carbon Monoxide Call

Five Points Tower Gets Height Approval

Finding Funding for the Fisher

A Waterfront Hotel Along With a Park-Over-Parking Lot

The Rap Sheet

Bradford GO Station Parking Lot Growing

Georgina Lad Accused of Hitting Speeds Nearly Three Times The Limit

Be Careful What You Post, Says Provincial Police

Arson Suspected In Barrie Fire