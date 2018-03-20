Spring…Finally

We flip from winter to spring just after noon today (12:15 pm), but David Phillips at Environment Canada tells says it will be a gradual migration…

Phillips says it will be early to mid-April before warm American air overtakes the cool Arctic air, noting we generally get 10 percent of our annual snowfall in March, often after the 20th.

Looking back at winter, Phillips says we had 46 days that were ‘colder than cold’ but 100 fewer centimetres of snow in and around Barrie (about 185 cm; 220 cm is the norm). Wasaga Beach was another story. Residents there were digging out of it every day for a long stretch.