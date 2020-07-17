Spotify unveils the Top 20 Rock Bands in the World

Spotify has revealed a list of the top 20 rock bands.

The list was built based on the number of streams accumulated in 2017 and was done in celebration of International Day of Rock N’ Roll this past Thursday, July 13th.

Coldplay came out on top followed by Imagine Dragons and Twenty One Pilots rounding out the top 3. Some fans have pointed out some very obvious omissions like the Foo Fighters. The full Top 20 is here:

1. Coldplay

2. Imagine Dragons

3. Twenty One Pilots

4. The Beatles

5. Linkin Park

6. Red Hot Chili Peppers

7. Panic! A The Disco

8. Metallica

9. Arctic Monkeys

10. Queen

11. Fall Out Boy

12. Green Day

13. AC/DC

14. Pink Floyd

15. Blink-182

16. Paramore

17. Guns N’ Roses

18. Nirvana

19. The Rolling Stones

20. The 1975

Source: Spotify

Image courtesy of Christian Heilmann via Flickr