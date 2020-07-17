Spotify unveils the Top 20 Rock Bands in the World
Wait... the Beatles weren't #1?
Spotify has revealed a list of the top 20 rock bands.
The list was built based on the number of streams accumulated in 2017 and was done in celebration of International Day of Rock N’ Roll this past Thursday, July 13th.
Coldplay came out on top followed by Imagine Dragons and Twenty One Pilots rounding out the top 3. Some fans have pointed out some very obvious omissions like the Foo Fighters. The full Top 20 is here:
1. Coldplay
2. Imagine Dragons
3. Twenty One Pilots
4. The Beatles
5. Linkin Park
6. Red Hot Chili Peppers
7. Panic! A The Disco
8. Metallica
9. Arctic Monkeys
10. Queen
11. Fall Out Boy
12. Green Day
13. AC/DC
14. Pink Floyd
15. Blink-182
16. Paramore
17. Guns N’ Roses
18. Nirvana
19. The Rolling Stones
20. The 1975
Source: Spotify
Image courtesy of Christian Heilmann via Flickr