Spiked Belt Used To Stop Stolen Ambulance Near Wasaga Beach
Taken from Cambridge Hospital
It began in Cambridge and ended on near Rainbow Valley Road and Highway 26, south of Wasaga Beach – a pursuit of stolen ambulance. It had been taken just after midnight Sunday from the parking lot of a hospital in Cambridge and was tracked, by various police services, using the GPS in the vehicle. It was finally stopped around 6am, with the use of a spiked belt, after Huronia West OPP officers spotted it turning from County Road 10 onto Highway 26. A 29 year old man, of no fixed address, has been charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Property and Flight from Police.