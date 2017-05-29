Spiked Belt Used To Stop Stolen Ambulance Near Wasaga Beach

It began in Cambridge and ended on near Rainbow Valley Road and Highway 26, south of Wasaga Beach – a pursuit of stolen ambulance. It had been taken just after midnight Sunday from the parking lot of a hospital in Cambridge and was tracked, by various police services, using the GPS in the vehicle. It was finally stopped around 6am, with the use of a spiked belt, after Huronia West OPP officers spotted it turning from County Road 10 onto Highway 26. A 29 year old man, of no fixed address, has been charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Property and Flight from Police.