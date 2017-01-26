Listen Live

Speeding Driver Gives Cops Hilarious Excuse

"The wind was pushing me"

By Funny, Morning Show, Uncategorized, Weird and Wonderful

Cops have heard every excuse under the sun from drivers who have been pulled over for speeding…except for this one.

Cops in Western Australia pulled over a guy who claimed to be exceeding the speed limit because “the wind was pushing me”.

Despite his creative excuse, he was still fined about $200 for driving 10mph over the 68 mph limit.

(cover photo via Einar Jørgen Haraldseid flickr)

