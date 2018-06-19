Special Gord Downie Tribute Fundraiser

Concert promoters Mark and Miriam Higgins are making a significant donation in support of Gord Downie’s Brain Cancer Research Fund this week and next just in time for one of Gord’s favourite holiday’s, Canada Day.

Over the years, Mark and Miriam had been gathering signatures on a 72” x 31” Canadian Flag from some of the many artists that had performed their concert festivals over the years. After Gord’s diagnosis of terminal brain cancer and his subsequent passing, Mark and Miriam decided to donate their one-of-a-kind treasured piece of their history that includes Gord’s name together with more than 45 other famous artists including autographs from Bryan Adams, The Tragically Hip, Blue Rodeo, The Arkells, Jann Arden, Counting Crows, The Sheepdogs, Sam Roberts Band, Sarah Harmer, Metric, and more than 40 others.

The flag is being auctioned off this week and next on E-bay with 100% of the proceeds going to the Gord Downie Brain Cancer Research Fund. The cheque for the final amount bid on the auction will be presented to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre right after Canada Day weekend. The full list of artists signatures can be found here.

If you would like to own this piece of Canadiana history, you can make a bid on the autographed Canadian flag by clicking here.