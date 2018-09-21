Spam Mobile Phone Calls Rising…Rapidly

Don’t recognize the number that pops up on your cell-phone?

You may want to ignore it.

American security firm First Orion says nearly half of all cell phone calls next year will be spam, noting mobile scam calls have increased to 29.2 per cent this year compared to just 3.7 per cent a year ago.

One common tactic scammers use to get people to pick up their fake phone calls is through so-called neighbourhood spoofing which occurs when the caller disguises their phone number to appear as a local number to the person answering the call. The matching numbers make it more likely that the person will pick up the phone.