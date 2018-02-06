Listen Live

Space X Mega Rocket To Launch Tesla Into Orbit

Will loop around the Sun and Mars...if it survives

Space X launches the world’s most powerful rocket today from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. It’s a test launch of its Falcon Heavy mega-rocket. Twenty-seven engines will propel it into space. And on board is a cherry red Tesla roadster owned by Space X founder Elon Musk. If it survives the flight into space, it will be released in hopes it will coast through space making laps around the sun as far out as Mars. A dummy wearing a Space X suit will be sitting in the driver’s seat; David Bowie’s A Space Oddity will play on the radio. Three cameras mounted on the car could send back some pretty epic pictures. Liftoff is set for 1:30pm.

