South Simcoe Water Safety

With the nicer weather outside and a few tragic endings to trips out on the water authorities want to make sure you have a safe summer. Over the Victoria Day weekend members of the OPP’s Marine Unit stopped several vessels and had to deal with vessel operators that not only had no life jackets but also had no other safety equipment aboard their vessels. Vessel operators need to check that they have on board sufficient life jackets for every person(s) on board and required safety equipment prior to leaving the shore.

For anyone who is unsure of the equipment required for their vessel there’s an app that you can download here for your mobile device.