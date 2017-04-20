South Simcoe Safety Blitz Results In Dozens of Charges
Stepped Up Focus A Result of Spike in Crashes
South Simcoe Police continuing a safety focus on some problem areas and starting to see results. Officers patrolling Innisfil Beach Road in Innisfil and Bradford’s Holland Street, saying on Tuesday alone, 26 traffic charges, including a pair of suspended drivers who had their vehicles seized for a few months. Officers will continue a stepped up patrol until the end of the month, in response to a recent spike in collisions.