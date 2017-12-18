South Simcoe Police Warning of Thin Ice

As a result of the colder temperatures, a thin layer of ice has formed on the southern portion of Lake Simcoe, but police are warning the public that lakes and streams are NOT SAFE. With Christmas holidays almost upon us, South Simcoe Police are encouraging parents to have discussions with their children about the hazards associated to frozen bodies of water. Following these safety tips can help keep you safe:

Wear proper flotation attire;

Don’t fish or snowmobile alone;

Tell someone about your plans and specifically where you are going;

Know the condition of the ice before you go out and take into consideration the recent changes the weather may have had on the ice;

Be suspicious of grey, dark or porous spots in the ice as they may be soft areas. Ice is generally strongest where it is hard and blue;

Carry a cellular phone with you to call for help in the event of an emergency;

Never leave a child unattended near any body of water. Children are curious and can quickly wander off.

Remember, no ice or body of water is ever completely safe. Any individual enjoying recreational activities near a body of water must make a personal decision to do so, realizing there is a degree of risk associated with this choice. If you make smart, educated choices on safety, accidents can be prevented.