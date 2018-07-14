South Simcoe Police Target Speeding In Bradford

South Simcoe Police kept a close eye Thursday night on a stretch of Holland Street West in Bradford after numerous complaints about speeding and racing. More than 20 charges were laid for various offences, including speeding and excessive noise, as well as other moving violations.

A 19-year-old woman was charged twice at different spots along the stretch – once for speeding and again for making an illegal left turn.

Several groups of car enthusiasts were also located and spoken to in regards to the recent complaints. Although they were not committing any offence at the time, Constable Carl Jarvis says,

“It was getting the word out there that if they want to race, the street is not the place. We will be out to meet aggressive drivers with aggressive enforcement over the coming weeks throughout the summer months.”

The targeted enforcement also took officers to Line 13 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. where they issued nine speeding tickets.