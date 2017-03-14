South Simcoe Police Services Board Chooses New Deputy Chief

The South Simcoe Police Services Board says she brings proven experience in strategic management and leadership. Robin McElary-Downer has been named the new Deputy Chief of South Simcoe Police. She joined the OPP as a constable in 1981 and has worked in various capacities since: investigative sectors, corporate roles, commander at several detachments – including Queen’s Park and most recently as the Commissioner’s Chief Adjudicator for the Ontario Provincial Police. “I am honoured and privileged to join the South Simcoe Police,” she said. “I’m excited about enhancing the many existing positive relationships between the Service and its two communities. I look forward to building on the Service’s past achievements in community safety and continuing to encourage its high standards of performance and commitment to continuous improvement to meet the demands of the future.” McElary-Downer takes on her new duties in May, when current Deputy Chief Andrew Fletcher assumes the Chief’s position, taking over from the retiring Rick Beazley.

L to R: Chief Designate Andrew Fletcher, Deputy Chief Robin McElary-Downer, Police Services Board Chair Rod Hicks, Chief Rick Beazley