South Simcoe Police Riding High in the Saddle

First South Simcoe Police get a new Chief, now a new mounted unit. A Ceremonial Mounted Unit has been unveiled by the Service, thanks to members of the community. Two horses, owned by Briarwood Farm in King Township, being rented by the Police Service so they can get up in the saddle at special events in the community. The idea came about during a discussion over how to recognize the South Simcoe Police 20-year Anniversary this year, and represents a one-year pilot project. The Mounted Unit made their debut as Chief Andrew Fletcher was sworn in, replacing retiring Rick Beazley.