South Simcoe Police Engraving Goods

An Easily Identifiable Marking To Aid in Recovery

A great way to make sure your stolen goods are easy to recover is making them easy to spot. And what better way than an engraving of your own design? Head on over to the Bradford or Innisfil stations and engrave your items with any identifying mark that you will remember and will assist Police if your property is taken. You may not know the serial number of the item, but you will always remember the engraved marking. This could be your initials, a number, or any other marking. Bring your bicycles, electronics, sports gear, or any other item that can be engraved to the following locations :

Bradford : South Simcoe Police station garage – 81 Melbourne Drive  on Tuesday November 7th from 6 pm – 8 pm

Innisfil : South Simcoe Police station garage – 2137 Innisifl Beach Road on Wednesday November 8th from 6 pm – 8 pm

Officers will be on hand to assist with engraving your belongings and answer any questions.

