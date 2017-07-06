South Simcoe Police Drug Officers Kept Busy

Two Innisfil teens face criminal charges, after South Simcoe Police cracked down on Xanax abuse in the area. An increase in the drug’s use had been noticed in the region, and in halting that increase, investigation led police to an Alcona home. A search warrant for a lock box in that home allegedly yielded some stolen property, pot, and a quantity of Xanax. A 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl, both from Innisfil, now face a few Trafficking related charges.

Meanwhile, South Simcoe Police say they got the call about someone brandishing a knife during a dispuite in the Barrie and John Streets area of Bradford Wednesday afternoon. Police arrived to find a few kids ina vehicle, claiming a search of it turned up some cocaine, marijuana, cash, scales, and a knife. A 17-year-old has been charged in connection to.