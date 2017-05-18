Soungarden’s Chris Cornell Dead at 52

The world of rock was shocked to hear of the passing of Chris Cornell the front man of Soundgarden and Audioslave on and off over the last couple of decades.

Cornell is widely credited for bringing the grunge sound of the 90’s into the mainstream. Soundgarden was part of the Pacific Northwest grunge scene in the late 80’s and early 90’s along with bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam. Like Nirvana, Soundgarden was initially signed to an indy label before making the jump to a major label and into the mainstream with songs like Black Hole Sun.

The rocker’s death comes as a shock to family and friends, as the band was touring and Cornell had just tweeted out some upbeat messages about the sold-out concert they had played in Detroit just hours before his passing.

Chris Cornell will be sadly missed by the music industry, his worldwide fans and of course his family.