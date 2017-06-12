Listen Live

Soon It Will Be Legal in Canada to Challenge Someone to A Duel

The Liberal government wants to 'modernize' the Criminal Code

By Funny, Morning Show, Politics, Uncategorized

We all thought the days of challenge someone to a good old-fashioned duel were behind us. But, the Liberal government intends to change that by making challenging someone to a duel completely legal in Canada.

The Liberal government announced last week that they plan to make it completely legal for Canadians to accept or invite a duel.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould announced last week that some ‘obsolete’ and ‘redundant’ provisions in the Criminal Code would be removed to update and modernize the criminal justice system.

Anyone who “challenges or attempts by any means to provoke another person to fight a duel” could have faced a maximum punishment of up to two years in jail, according to s.71 in the Criminal Code.

According to the Ottawa Citizen, the last person who died in a duel in Canada was in 1833 in Perth, Ontario. Two men were fighting over the affections of a young school teacher.

Other outdated laws scheduled to be repealed include:

  • pretending to exercise or to use any kind of witchcraft, sorcery, enchantment or conjuration
  • publishing blasphemous libel
  • possessing, printing, distributing or publishing crime comics
  • issuing trading stamps
  • advertising a reward for the return of stolen property “no questions asked”

Related posts

WATCH: Kevin Spacey and Gordon Ramsey Have a Swear Off

Patrick Stewart Drank From a Shoe at the Canadian Grand Prix

Phil Collins Rushed to Hospital After Fall

Former Yankees Pitcher is the Next Bachelor Canada

Crushed By A Giant 6 Ft Water Balloon

WATCH: Sesame Street ‘Orange is the New Snack’

Angry Man Releases Cup of 100 Bedbugs at City Hall

WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld Denies Hug Request on the Red Carpet

Peacock Crashes Liquor Store…Disaster Ensues