Songs That Save Lives

Music can save lives.

Spotify has created a playlist for first responders to do CPR too. New York Presbyterian Hospital shared the list because all of the 40 songs have one thing in common: they’re at 100 beats-per-minute, which is the proper beat to do CPR to.

The Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” is at number one and that one actually did save somebody’s life last year. A subway worker in New York was electrocuted and his co-worker did CPR to the beat of “Stayin’ Alive” and the guy did stay alive!

Lots of Rock 95 songs are on the list too like The Black Crowes’ “Hard To Handle,” Queen’s “Another One Bites The Dust,” and Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall Pt. 2.”

Check out the full list here and maybe keep it handy if you have to give CPR and save someone’s life one day!

