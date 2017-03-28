Listen Live

Songs That Save Lives

Music is powerful stuff.

By Host Blogs, Music

 

Music can save lives.

Spotify has created a playlist for first responders to do CPR too. New York Presbyterian Hospital shared the list because all of the 40 songs have one thing in common: they’re at 100 beats-per-minute, which is the proper beat to do CPR to.

The Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” is at number one and that one actually did save somebody’s life last year. A subway worker in New York was electrocuted and his co-worker did CPR to the beat of “Stayin’ Alive” and the guy did stay alive!

Lots of Rock 95 songs are on the list too like The Black Crowes’ “Hard To Handle,” Queen’s “Another One Bites The Dust,” and Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall Pt. 2.”

Check out the full list here and maybe keep it handy if you have to give CPR and save someone’s life one day!

Main Image via Pinterest

Related posts

Watch: Tragically Hip Live At The Horseshoe Tavern In 1992

Queens Of The Stone Age Have Finished Recording Their New Album

Watch: Arkells Perform ‘My Heart’s Always Yours’ Ahead Of Junos Appearance

Who gets the ticket?

Rockers Giving Back

WATCH: Kids Listen To Nirvana For The First Time

Feist To Pay Tribute To Leonard Cohen At The Junos

Best Air Drums Yet

Win Weekend Passes To Wayhome!