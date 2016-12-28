Listen Live

Someone Started a GoFundMe Campaign to Protect Betty White from 2016

The campaign has already raised about $1600 in 15 hours

By Celebrity Gossip, Entertainment, Morning Show, Uncategorized

2016 has been a terrible year for celebrity deaths. We’ve lost so many big names this year that it’s getting to be a bit ridiculous. Someone wants to ensure we don’t lose Betty White to 2016, so they started a GoFundMe campaign:

“Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1 , 2017. Now, assuming she doesn’t want a strange Greek standing guard outside her door all monies will be donated to the Spartanburg little theater to help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry mantle of the legends that have left is this year.”

The Spartanburg Little Theatre is a local youth theatre company in South Carolina. So the funds raised will end up going to a worthy cause.

People have taken to Twitter to voice their concern for Betty White’s safety:

(cover photo via Alan Light flickr)

Related posts

Eddie Vedder Donates $10,000 to Family in Need

Five of Carrie Fisher’s Best Roles Beyond Princess Leia

The Worst Christmas Specials According To Craig

Our Favourites From 2016

Former Pearl Jam Drummer Blasts Rock Hall for Snub

These Deep Sea Fish Will Haunt Your Nightmares

This Inappropriate Algebra Question Got A Teacher in Trouble

You Can own one of Adam West’s Batman-Themed Paintings

WATCH: Merry Christmas From The Morning Crew!