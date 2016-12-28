Someone Started a GoFundMe Campaign to Protect Betty White from 2016

2016 has been a terrible year for celebrity deaths. We’ve lost so many big names this year that it’s getting to be a bit ridiculous. Someone wants to ensure we don’t lose Betty White to 2016, so they started a GoFundMe campaign:

“Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1 , 2017. Now, assuming she doesn’t want a strange Greek standing guard outside her door all monies will be donated to the Spartanburg little theater to help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry mantle of the legends that have left is this year.”

The Spartanburg Little Theatre is a local youth theatre company in South Carolina. So the funds raised will end up going to a worthy cause.

People have taken to Twitter to voice their concern for Betty White’s safety:

@BettyMWhite @officialKeef

Hang in there Betty White & Keith Richards!!

2016 is not taking either of you!!

We won't stand for it!!😍😘 — jetgrl (@jgreutert) December 28, 2016

@BettyMWhite Could you please livestream 24/7 until 2017? Thanks so much. #saveBettyWhite — Terah Clark ™ (@DirectorTerah) December 28, 2016

2016,

Don't you touch her! DON'T YOU EVER TOUCH HER! DO NOT TOUCH BETTY WHITE! — #RadFinch21🎂 (@RadFinch) December 27, 2016

.@BettyMWhite Please stay inside for the foreseeable future. — Rebecca Iannucci (@rebeccaiannucci) December 27, 2016

(cover photo via Alan Light flickr)