Someone Started a Class Action Lawsuit Because People Couldn’t Stream Mayweather/McGregor Fight

Did you have problems streaming the fight?

If you tuned in to watch the Mayweather/McGregor fight on August 26th, you weren’t alone. The Pay Per View revenue is expected to have broken the $400 million barrier and approximately 3 million people streamed the fight illegally.

If you were one of those people who paid for the PPV, you know the fight was delayed due to the PPV crashing. Some people who paid to watch the fight in HD had to watch in SD and some weren’t able to watch it at all.

According to  The Hollywood Reporter, Showtime is facing a class action lawsuit filed by a man in Oregon who says he had to endure “grainy video, error screens, buffer events, and stalls” for the entire fight. He’s seeking $200 in damages for each person who suffered a similar fate.

