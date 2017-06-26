Someone is Giving Away a Boat on Craigslist…There’s Only One Problem

If the idea of spending your summer on the water has been floating through your head more and more often this season, great news, someone is giving away a boat on Craigslist. It’s and 18-foot sailboat in immaculate condition, the only problem is it’s landlocked. The guy’s grandfather was a sailor and missed spending time on his boat so much that he used a crane to drop it in his backyard swimming pool.

The family of the late sailor is looking to unload the boat for free to anyone who is willing to come pick it up. The only catch: whoever takes it must remove it without damaging the landscaping, or the block wall that closes the backyard. The only way to do that is to lift it out with a crane.

(pictures via craigslist)

Here’s the description from the Craigslist post: