Someone Chopped off Norway’s ‘Penis Rock’
Reattaching the phallic rock will cost about $30,000
Norwegian police are looking for the vandals who chopped off a rock formation that resembled an erect penis.
Trollpikken rock was a popular hiking/climbing spot and one jogger noticed the rock was no longer aroused while on a run over the weekend. He told authorities that it looked like someone had used a drill to weaken the rock.
One contractor has come out saying he could re-attach the erect rock but it would cost about $30,000. A crowdfunding campaign has raised almost all of the money needed to repair the formation.