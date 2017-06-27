Someone Chopped off Norway’s ‘Penis Rock’

Norwegian police are looking for the vandals who chopped off a rock formation that resembled an erect penis.

Trollpikken rock was a popular hiking/climbing spot and one jogger noticed the rock was no longer aroused while on a run over the weekend. He told authorities that it looked like someone had used a drill to weaken the rock.

#trollpikken er nede, men det loves at den skal komme fort opp igjen! #egersund #norge #norway A post shared by Stavanger Aftenblad (@aftenbladet) on Jun 24, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

One contractor has come out saying he could re-attach the erect rock but it would cost about $30,000. A crowdfunding campaign has raised almost all of the money needed to repair the formation.

(cover photo via Trollpikken facebook)