Someone Auto-Tuned Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ And It Sounds Like A Pleasant Pop-Punk Song

Grunge Song In Major Key Sounds Like Goo Goo Dolls

It turns out if you auto-tune Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” to a major chord it sounds like your run-of-the-mill cheerful ’90s pop-punk. Someone, who you may want to label a genius or a monster depending on your reaction, has auto-tuned the song and it’s making its way around the internet.

So, here’s Nirvana sounding like Better Than Ezra, or Eve 6, or maybe it’s the Goo Goo Dolls. Whatever the case, it sounds nothing like Nirvana would have ever created.

 

