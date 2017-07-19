Somebody bring Oxygen
Next week I’m playing on Zach from ZachMakesTracks.ca All Stars team in a charity basketball […]
Next week I’m playing on Zach from ZachMakesTracks.ca All Stars team in a charity basketball game organized by the Mayor and I’m so unfit!
Come alone and watch me painfully run up and down the court
Georgian college athletic Centre
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
6:30 pm
Baskets for Zach, a charity basketball event hosted by Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman and Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MP Alex Nuttall, will take place at the Georgian College Athletic Centre.
Proceeds benefit Zach Makes Tracks, a fundraiser organized by 13-year-old Zach Hofer. He will run 410 kilometres from Barrie to Ottawa later this summer, collecting money for Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s child and youth mental health services.
Baskets will include a three-point and free-throw marathon, where Hofer, Lehman, and Nuttall shoot for 12 minutes in turn. Residents are encouraged to pledge $1 per point. basketsforzach.ca