Somebody bring Oxygen

Next week I’m playing on Zach from ZachMakesTracks.ca All Stars team in a charity basketball game organized by the Mayor and I’m so unfit!

Come alone and watch me painfully run up and down the court

Baskets for Zach, a charity basketball event hosted by Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman and Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MP Alex Nuttall, will take place at the Georgian College Athletic Centre.

