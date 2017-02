If you remember, Harambe the gorilla was shot last year after a boy fell into his enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo. The internet has been pumping out Harambe memes ever since.

Someone found a gem inside a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. One particular Cheeto that resembles Harambe the Gorilla.

They posted the discovery on eBay and got over 100 bids with the winner paying just under $100,000.