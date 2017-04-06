Some Snake in the Grass Walked Off With A Pair Of Bradford Pets

South Simcoe Police say they are on the hunt for two ball pythons after they were stolen from a home in Bradford. It seems a neighbour had been “snakesitting” for their owner this week, when the snakes were taken from their enclosure, and haven’t been seen since. A former roommate of the owner is wanted for questioning in connection with the crime. There is no danger to the public as police believe the snakes are still safely contained. The pair of snakes are a male and a female, described as yellow with tan markings, both around three feet long. Anyone who might have information on the whereabouts of the reptiles, is asked to call Constable Jason Saville at 905-775-3311 extension 1472 or Crimestoppers.