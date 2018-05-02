Solve A Murder Mystery, Eat A Fabulous Meal, and Support a Good Cause, All In One Night
Bloody Tuesday Murder Mystery In Support of We Are The Villagers
An organization helping less fortunate children needs some financial assistance of its own, and some people are dying to help. The Midland-based charity We Are The Villagers is now selling tickets to a murder mystery dinner, called Bloody Tuesday Murder Mystery Dinner, at the Ferndale Banquet Hall in Barrie on May 10th, with a meal being enjoyed while you help solve a who-dunnit. Organizer and one of the stars of the show, Jennifer Armstrong-Lehman says, while it is dinner theatre, the audience won’t get too involved.
She adds, you can’t have dinner theatre without a dinner.
We Are The Villagers provides financial assistance to low income children to participate in recreational, arts, and culture programs, along with mentoring and counselling to kids. The show runs from 6:00 to 9:00, and tickets are $75 per person, available through the We Are The Villagers website.