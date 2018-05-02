Solve A Murder Mystery, Eat A Fabulous Meal, and Support a Good Cause, All In One Night

An organization helping less fortunate children needs some financial assistance of its own, and some people are dying to help. The Midland-based charity We Are The Villagers is now selling tickets to a murder mystery dinner, called Bloody Tuesday Murder Mystery Dinner, at the Ferndale Banquet Hall in Barrie on May 10th, with a meal being enjoyed while you help solve a who-dunnit. Organizer and one of the stars of the show, Jennifer Armstrong-Lehman says, while it is dinner theatre, the audience won’t get too involved.

She adds, you can’t have dinner theatre without a dinner.

We Are The Villagers provides financial assistance to low income children to participate in recreational, arts, and culture programs, along with mentoring and counselling to kids. The show runs from 6:00 to 9:00, and tickets are $75 per person, available through the We Are The Villagers website.